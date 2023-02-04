David Manuel Pardo passed on Jan. 14, 2023 in Loma Linda.
He was born Sept. 20, 1969 in San Bernardino. He lived in Fontana with his children Vincent Daniel Pardo and Emilio Thomas Pardo. David was born to Olivia Sandoval and Tom McMahnn. He grew up with siblings Lucinda Styff, Frank Pardo, Johnny Pardo, and Patrick McMahnn.
David went to Etiwanda High School, where he was a finalist in the California State High School wrestling competition. After high school he went to San Bernardino Valley College, where he got his Associates Degree.
David worked as a warehouse dock manger for 35+ years. He was a big Raiders fan! Some of David’s other hobbies included fishing and smoking incredible barbecue. During high school, he received many awards for varsity wrestling.
He was a very godly man. David was a practicing Catholic and very in tune with his faith.
David was also an Army veteran who served in Desert Storm. He was honorably discharged.
Services for David will take place on Feb. 5 from 1 to 5 p.m. at Ingold Funeral and Cremation, located at 8277 Juniper Avenue, Fontana. The burial will take place on Feb. 6 at Riverside National Cemetery at 10:30 a.m.
