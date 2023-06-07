Debbie Kolvas passed away on May 17, 2023 at the age of 67.
Born on February 15, 1956, Debbie's life was a testament to the power of love and compassion. She found immense joy in connecting with people, cooking handcrafted meals, watching her favorite movies, gift-giving, celebrating holidays, and creating special memories with loved ones.
Above all, Debbie held her family close to her heart, reveling in being a wife, mother, and grandmother.
In her professional life, Debbie found fulfillment as an elementary school health assistant, dedicating her time and energy to the well-being of children.
Debbie's legacy will forever be etched in the memories of those who were touched by her caring nature, playful spirit, unwavering strength, and limitless compassion.
She is survived by her loving husband, Robert, her children, Matthew, Adam, Sarah, and Brandon, her grandchildren, Nolan and Madison, and her daughter-in-law, Rubit.
A memorial service will be held at the Art Depot Gallery in Fontana on June 11, 2023 at 3 p.m.
