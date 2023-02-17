Debra Lynn “Debbye” or “RJ” Cromer, 62, of Fontana, passed away on Feb. 4, 2023 in Colton. She was born to Nora Jean and Ronald Burlan Cromer on Dec. 6, 1960, in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Debbye graduated from Montclair High School and studied to be a vet tech but proved too tender-hearted for that job. She went to work for AT&T as an information operator. Once the drive to Downey became too difficult, she took a position with WeTip, answering phones and taking tips. Then she ended her career by working in office administration.
Debbye shared her life with Amy Lisa Fern and they celebrated 45 wonderful years together.
Debbye had a tender heart toward animals. She couldn’t help but love and save them. With generosity, she donated to numerous pet and rescue shelters.
Debbye was also very talented. Her creativity was displayed in her passion for writing and her excellent artwork. She had a wicked sense of humor and was always ready with a snarky comment or a comeback. Debbye was rarely at a loss for words. She was a collector of memorabilia. During her downtime, Debbye enjoyed watching movies and television shows. Ask her anything and you’d find that Debbye was a trivia expert.
Debbye is lovingly survived by her partner of 45 years, Amy Lisa Fern. She is preceded in death by her brother Ron Cromer (2005).
In memory of Debbye, please make donations to the animal rescue of your choice.
