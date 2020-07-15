Myrline Harrod, 91, a 69-year resident of Fontana, died peacefully at Kaiser Hospital on July 2, 2020.
Myrline was born in Ingalls, Arkansas to William and Meda Jackson on Aug. 15, 1928. Myrline married Otto Harrod and moved to Fontana.
Myrline was preceded in death by her husband Otto Harrod, her daughter Phyllis Harrod and her sisters Erma Dean Corker and Freddie Crownover.
She is survived by sister Patsy Zimmerman and brother Truman Jackson; and her children, Lynual Harrod, Brenda Wix, Gaylon Harrod, Irma Harrod, and Dwayne Harrod. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Lynual Harrod, Jr., Rachel Harrod, Vincent Certona, Trevor Wix, Cadence Wix, Brandon Harrod and Alisa Harrod, and seven great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday, July 16 at Ingold Funeral and Cremation in Fontana. Please call for an appointment to receive a viewing time. Interment will follow at 1:01 p.m. at Riverside National Cemetery, Riverside.
