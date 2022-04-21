Oct. 13, 1939 to Jan. 22, 2022
Del was born in Berrien Springs, Michigan and moved to California with his family in 1956 to finish school at Loma Linda Academy (class 1958).
He is survived by his wife, Sue, for more than 40 years and three children, Debra (Mammoth), Michael (Fontana), and David (Florida). He had more than 35 grandchildren and great-grandchildren, including Frez’junia and Freddie Brown, London, Brandon, Ryan, Patricia and Rosie Bills that he was raising in his home. His sisters Sharon Hawkins and Karen Clement of Modesto and several nieces, nephews, and he never knew a stranger. He was a true friend.
He worked as a foreman for Johnson/Bateman Concrete Pipe Manufacturing. He owned Del’s Truck and Auto and Bowling Fx Proshop in Tustin and Fontana.
There will be a memorial service at the Fontana Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 9236 Palmetto Avenue, Fontana on Sunday, April 24 at 1 p.m. For more information, please call (909) 578-7916.
Commented