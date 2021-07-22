Dennis (Deni) Joye, 62, of Bend, Oregon passed away at home with his family on June 30, 2021, from a long time series of illnesses.
Deni was born in Ontario in 1958 and raised in Fontana by his parents Joyce (Pete) and Robert (Bobby) Soltis. He graduated from Fontana High School in 1977. He was a Navy veteran, serving from 1979 to 1991, and finished his career working for the United States Postal Service.
He is survived by his wife Carrie Joye of Bend, Oregon and his three children DJ (Rachel) Joye, Jenifer Carter, and Chet (Jessie) Joye, along with seven grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Cindy Soltis-Hutton (John) of Fontana and brother Robby Soltis (Teri) of Fontana as well as many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Deni always had a great sense of humor and enjoyed life as much as possible. Deni had a love for cars, animals, and football. Many of us who knew Deni witnessed his determination to fight the obstacles that tried to take him down over the years. He loved being around his family and friends of which he had many. He will truly be missed by everyone.
Deni always had a special place in his heart for Fontana and enjoyed growing up in this small town.
Deni’s entire family was associated with Kaiser Steel. He visited his home as often as he could to spend time with his family here.
There will a Celebration of Life on Sunday, Sept. 12 at 11 a.m. at Romaine Village Recreation Hall, 19940 Mahogany Street, Bend, Oregon 97702.
