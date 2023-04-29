Dennis James Devereaux was born on Sept. 28, 1942 in Detroit, Michigan, and passed from this life on April 22, 2023 in Fontana at age 80.
Dennis was a high school Spanish teacher with Fontana Unified School District for 36 years. He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Bonnie, his sons Thomas and his wife Kerstin of Fontana, son Brett and wife Abbey of Salt Lake City, Utah and daughter Laura of Fontana. He also has six beautiful granddaughters, Breana, Taylor, Kylee, Tiffany, Emma, all of Fontana, and Charlotte and new grandson Henry of Utah. He is also survived by sister Susan and husband Denis and brother Jerry, all of Michigan. He was predeceased by his parents Jack and Dorothy Devereaux of Michigan and brothers Thomas and Phillip, also of Michigan.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at Green Acres Mortuary and Chapel in Bloomington at 10:30 a.m.
