Derrick was born Oct. 23, 1970 in Indio. He passed away April 10, 2021 at Kaiser, Fontana from injuries he sustained in a hit and run accident.
He lived in the Fontana area most of his life, he was a hard worker, and loved working as a tire repair man in both Fontana and Victorville. Derrick loved working on cars and making birdhouses as a hobby. From the time he was very young, he loved taking things apart to see what made them tick! He was an excellent cook and enjoyed cooking for his family.
Derrick was preceded in death by his father, Clinton A. Harris and is survived by his mother, Mickey Harris of Fontana; three sisters, Dana Harris of Fontana, Julie (Gary) Chadwick of Victorville, and Carole (Rick) Loftus of Shepherd, MT; and a daughter, Candace (Brandon) Kilgore of Cedar City, Utah. He is also survived by several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He will be greatly missed by his family.
Graveside services were held April 28, 2021 for family and close friends.
