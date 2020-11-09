Diana Lee Krohn (Queen), 73 years old of Fontana, passed away on Oct. 22, 2020 in Fontana.
She was born to Lucile Marilyn Snyder and Leslie Leroy Queen on Aug. 19, 1947 in Southgate, CA. Diana attended and graduated from Manuel Dominguez High School in 1965.
Diana met and married the love of her life, Albert G. Krohn and together they shared 54 years of marriage. They were blessed with six children; Brenda, Pamela, Albert, Candice, Daniel and Rebecca. Diana was a proud mom and received various recognitions for her volunteer work at their schools. She was a loving mom whose most important job was that of a homemaker.
Diana spent her quiet time reading a good book. She had a talent for sewing but also enjoyed cross-stitch, crocheting and quilting. Diana also appreciated a good puzzle. She adored her friends, took part in various church groups, participated in Band Boosters and was part of the Jayceettees. The outdoors were spent camping with family and friends. Diana also had a heart for horses.
Diana will be remembered for her kindness and love. She is survived by her six children Brenda D. Boggess, Pamela D. Conatser, Albert S. Krohn, Candice J. Cartzdafner, Daniel J. Krohn and Rebecca S. Van; and siblings Gwendolyn A. Queen, James E. Dawson, Frank A. Dawson, and Howard E. Dawson. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Diana is preceded in death by her husband Albert G. Krohn in December of 2019, father Leslie L. Queen in November of 1979, mother Lucile M. Dawson in December of 1986, brother Richard A. Queen in January of 2019, step-father James E. Dawson in April of 1975, and great-granddaughter Camille D.R. Seymour-Boggess in April of 2014.
Please contact the family for service information.
