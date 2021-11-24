Diego Alvarado, 42, of San Bernardino passed away on Nov. 17, 2021 at St. Bernardine Medical Center in San Bernardino. He was born to John and Evangelina Alvarado on March 14, 1979 at San Antonio Community Hospital in Upland and lived in San Bernardino for seven years.
Diego attended Montclair High School but as it turned out, life experiences were Diego's greatest teacher, developing in him a strong intuition and resourcefulness that served him well throughout his years.
Diego met and set his heart on Sarah Medina. They were married for 16 years and established a family, a home and a life together, that they both cherished. Diego adored his children Diego Alvarado Jr, Izabella Alvarado, Angelina Alvarado, Joaquin Alvarado and the awaited arrival of a new baby due to arrive in December.
It’s said that “a cheerful heart is a good medicine.” For this reason, Diego loved spending time with his children. He passed his artistic gifts to his kids. Diego’s kids all learned to draw like their dad. Jr learned to play guitar. Together, they tapped into their imaginations and created the best homemade Halloween costumes and some of the coolest masks they could design.
Diego loved his family and worked hard to provide for them. He built guitars for Fender for 10 years. Diego was skilled with his hands and repaired instruments for resale. He also restored or repaired old bikes to sale.
Diego’s heart was too big to encompass all of his passions. He was a talented musician and enjoyed sharing his gift. Diego was a devout Catholic and played in the church choir at St. John 23rd Catholic Church alongside his son Diego Jr. and his parents. He blessed his family during holidays and family “get togethers” by playing guitar with his brother Armando and his father.
Being outdoors suited Diego. Whether alone or with his brother, Diego ventured off on his bike for a good ride. He also enjoyed his surroundings and liked to create his “zen spot” where he would hang out with his kids and pets — Rambo, his dog and Charlie, his cat. Animals sensed Diego’s gentle spirit so it was no wonder that all dogs loved him.
Diego was a big fan of horror movies. He especially enjoyed the “Halloween” franchise. Creativity sparked and Diego purchased an original “Captain Kirk” mask so that he could transform it into a Michael Myers mask, just like the movie.
Diego’s sudden passing has left a sadness among all who knew and loved him. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his beloved wife Sarah Alvarado, his beautiful children Diego Jr., Izabella, Angelina, Joaquin; his loving parents John and Evangelina; his siblings Juan, Armando and Elizabeth Alvarado; and a host of extended family and friends.
To assist Diego's family with funeral and other costs, you can contribute a donation by either visiting the family's Go Fund Me at https://www.gofundme.com/f/4budvc-help-diego-and-family or calling Ingold Funeral and Cremation to directly apply your donation to the account.
Visitation hours will be 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021 at Ingold Funeral and Cremation in Fontana, with rosary at 6:30 p.m. A mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 3 at St. John 23rd Catholic Church in Fontana. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Pomona.
Commented