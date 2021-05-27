Dominic F. Patrone, longtime resident of Fontana, passed away peacefully at the age of 94 on Jan. 22, 2021 at Inland Christian Home, where he resided, in Ontario.
He was born on Oct. 30, 1926 and raised in Niles, Ohio where he graduated from Niles McKinley High School. Dominic was a World War II veteran in the Navy and served in China immediately following high school. He then attended Arizona State University, where he was a standout letterman in football and graduated in 1952.
It was post college while teaching and coaching in Arizona that he met his wife of 65 years, Alice, with whom he raised three children, Angela, Tom and Lou. Dominic and Alice moved to Fontana in 1960, where he taught at Sequoia Junior High School and coached football at Fontana High School. He was a proud member of the local Fontana chapter of the Sons of Italy.
He was the son of Angeline and Louis Patrone, immigrants from Naples, Italy. Dominic was preceded in death by both of his parents and his nine siblings: Andy Patrone, Michael Patrone, Joseph Patrone, Larry Patrone, Tony Patrone, Rosalyn Rotunno, Marianne Sabino, Connie Russo, and Clara Boyd; and his son, Thomas (Tom) Patrone.
He is survived by his wife, Alice (Dougherty) Patrone; his daughter and son-in-law, Angela and Al Wright; his son and daughter-in-law, Louis and Maria Patrone; and three grandchildren, Richard Wright, Alicen Wright and Dominic Patrone.
Our husband, father, grandfather and friend, Dominic is deeply missed. We invite you to cherish his memory, share stories and send thoughts to the family at the following memorial website: https://www.forevermissed.com/dominicpatrone
Dominic has been laid to rest on May 28, 2021 in a private graveside service at Green Acres Memorial Park in Bloomington.
Commented