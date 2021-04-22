Donald A. Butterweck of Fontana passed away on March 11, 2021.
He was born in Reading, Pennsylvania in 1928 and was 93 years old when he passed away. He was the sixth of seven children. His hobbies were creating his yearly display of Lionel trains, building jigsaw puzzles, and playing cards with his family.
Donald proudly served in the United States Army and reached the rank of Master Sergeant. He served in Okinawa, Korea, and Austria. While in the Army, he met and married Mary Shorten. They were married for 65 years.
After relocating to Fontana, Donald was a letter carrier at the Fontana post office for 22 years.
Donald and Mary had four children: William, John, James, and Jane. Also, they had nine grandchildren: Andy, Kyle, Kelby, Brady, Russell, Laura, Thomas, Kathleen, and Megan. They were followed by 11 great grandchildren: Katelynn, Abigail, Piper, Jacob, Coralynn, Callen, Camille, Cambria, Brandon, Cara, and Bryson.
A graveside service was held at Green Acres Cemetery in Bloomington on April 16, 2021.
