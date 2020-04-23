Donald Gorecki was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Francis Gorecki.
He is survived by his former wife, Lorraine Gorecki and their three children Debbie (Jason), Ken (Valerie) and Tim (Carla); Don’s current wife, Janet Gorecki of 33 years, and her two sons, David (Eunice) and Dan (Amy); his siblings, Frank, Tom, Susan and Bobby; and brother-in-laws Ken (Maggie) and Jim (Marilyn). He is survived by 16 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, and many extended family and loved ones.
Don graduated from Southern High School in Baltimore, Maryland in 1966 and enlisted in the Army, where he spent one tour in Vietnam. He continued serving in the United States Army until 1972. From there he worked at Kaiser Steel until it closed. Don finished out the remainder of his work career at San Bernardino County Fire, where he worked in the maintenance department. He proudly worked there for 31 years and retired in 2014.
In his spare time he enjoyed trips to Lake Havasu, boating on the Jannie One, fishing, woodworking, gardening, and wrenching on cars. He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Don took great pride in everything he did.
Memorial services will be private. Don’s family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Kaiser Hospital, Kaiser’s Hospice Program, and everyone who has reached out to us during this time.
