Donna Jean Smith (born Donna Jean Barnes, lovingly called GG by family), 96, passed away on Feb. 20, 2021 at her home in Fontana.
She was born on Dec. 24, 1924 to Myrtle Marilda Dewick and Eugene (Dick) Allen Barnes in St. Louis, Missouri. Growing up, her family also consisted of her three siblings: Forrest “Forry” Barnes, Evelyn “Sis” Barnes, and James “Jim” Barnes.
Donna met and married the love of her life, John Arthur Smith, and together they shared 30 wonderful years of marriage before his passing on Oct. 19, 1977. Together, they had three children: Paula Suzanne Smith, David Forrest Smith, and Jeffrey Stephen Smith.
Well-educated, Donna attended Gallistel Elementary in Chicago, Illinois, and would graduate high school at Bowen High in Chicago. She went on to pursue an Associate’s Degree in Music at Chaffey Junior College, and would move on to acquire a Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology at Cal State San Bernardino.
Donna at heart was always a loving homemaker for her family, and always loved cooking and baking for them and friends. She had a variety of jobs during her lifetime, ranging from working in human resources at Kaiser Steel, owning her own restaurant, being a mail carrier for the United States Postal Service, and bookkeeping at B and B Cycles in Victorville, California. Donna also enjoyed crocheting and embroidering. She enjoyed bowling, going out for drives, and liked baseball and softball, as well as volleyball. Donna loved singing, as well as gardening, and would enjoy partaking in paint-by-numbers. Donna was also an avid reader too and often wrote written comments and ideas in the columns of her books. Donna was an active member of St. Joseph Church, and would be associated with St. Joseph Academy, be involved with St. Joseph Adult Choir, St. Joseph Convent and Rectory, and the St. Joseph Mother’s Guild.
Donna is survived by her three children: Paula, David, and Jeffrey, and has seven grandchildren. Her nickname, GG, was for great-grandmother, as she would lovingly be called by her 16 great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband, John, who passed in 1977, her mother Myrtle, who passed in 1978, her father Eugene in 1951, as well as her siblings, Forry (1977), Sis (1966), and Jim (2008).
Donna’s rite of committal services are scheduled for Monday, March 8, 2021 at Green Acres Memorial Park at 1 p.m. Donna will always be remembered in her family’s hearts, and will truly be missed.
