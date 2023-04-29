Donna M. (Larson) Mattson, 90, of Fontana passed away on Thursday, April 13, 2023 at her home in Fontana surrounded by her husband and her loving caregivers.
Donna was born on March 9, 1933 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Josephine Marie Larson. She was raised in the city of Drayton, N.D. by her grandparents, Thomas and Karen Larson. She went to school in Drayton, N.D. and graduated with a high school diploma.
Donna loved the life that she and her husband Ted shared. Nothing brought her more joy than spending time with family. She helped raise four children, was an excellent homemaker and helped with Ted’s plumbing business by answering the phone calls and taking care of the books. One of her favorite things she liked to do was sing. She loved her country western music and sang in the church choir for a very long time.
Donna is survived by her husband, Ted; children – Susan (Mattson) Kuhn; Thomas (Lisa) Mattson; Cheryl Mattson and Danielle (Mattson) (Randy) Cameron; grandchildren – Thomas Kuhn, Karen Kuhn, Bryce Cameron, Mandi (Mattson) Bourland, Tayler (Cameron) (Andrew) Moralez, Troy (Dana) Cinque and Luke (Maddy) Cameron; great-grandchildren – Jacob Moralez; Mason Bourland; River Cinque and Olive Cinque.
