Douglas A. Fettel, retired San Bernardino County Superior Court Judge, of Rialto, California and Prescott, Arizona, passed away of natural causes at his Rialto home on March 1, 2022 at the age of 84.
Beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Doug was born in Springfield, Illinois and was a resident of the Inland Empire for 80 years. Douglas and his wife Judith (Judi) were happily married for over 64 years. Early in his marriage he began his career as a police officer for the City of Fontana. He went on to work as an Alcoholic Beverage Control special investigator for the State of California and a labor relations representative for Kaiser Steel before graduating from La Verne School of Law in 1975. He worked in private practice before being appointed to the bench in 1990. Doug retired in 2006, but continued to preside post retirement as an assigned judge for several years.
He was a member of several professional and civic organizations.
Doug was devoted to his family, his dog and constant companion Miss-T and the game of golf.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Judi; his children, Douglas Van Fettel and Susan Alane Helms and their spouses Shawn Fettel and Timothy Helms; and grandchildren, Stephen and Sydney Helms and Taylor and Alexander Fettel; and great-grandchild Aubrey Helms.
Doug will be forever missed by those who knew and loved him.
Services will be private.
