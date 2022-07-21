Douglas Edwin Calton, 83, of Fontana died on July 12, 2022.
He was a loving husband, brother, father, grandfather, and great grandfather.
He is survived by his three daughters, Debbie (John) of Arizona, Donna (David) of Arizona, Denise (Scott) of Hemet; his brother Craig (Gale) of Washington; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He will be greatly missed and loved by all who knew him.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, July 23 at 4 p.m. at his home.
