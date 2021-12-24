Douglas “Doug” Harry Potts, passed away on Nov. 21, 2021. He was 70 years old.
He was born on April 9, 1951 in San Bernardino. His parents were Willa and James C Potts. He was raised in Fontana, where he graduated from Fontana High School in 1969, midterm.
He served the U.S. Army from 1971 through 1974. He also spent time in Vietnam.
After the army, his cousin told him about a job opening with McMillan Water Treatment, Inc. and eventually became co-owner until his retirement in August 2017.
Doug had to be doing something all the time, so he spent his retirement working on old trucks and jeeps, building birdhouses and working in his garden. In his spare time, his wife, Kathy and he would travel to their home away from home to AZ.
Doug is survived by his wife, Kathy, of 42 1/2 years. They met in high school but got back together in 1978 and married in 1979. He is also survived by his children, Kelleen Reagan (David), Charleen Raney, Julleen Potts and son, Michael Potts (Elyse). He also leaves behind seven grandchildren, Daniel Lopez, Brandon Sewell, Cameron Sewell, Mason Raney, Madison Raney, Maddex Potts and Mila Potts, along with cousins, nieces and nephews and very close family friends.
He will be remembered as a very loving, caring, and giving husband, father, grandfather, uncle, cousin and friend.
Doug is preceded in death by his parents, Willa and James C Potts, brother, James W. Potts and sister, Jeri Metzler and brother-in-law Chuck Metzler.
Celebration of Life will be Dec. 28, 2021 at 4 p.m. at Fontana Mortuary, 8030 Mango Avenue, Fontana.
There will be a military service at Riverside National Cemetery at a later date.
