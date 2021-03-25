Edith Rae Buchheit
Our beautiful mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great great grandmother passed away peacefully at the age of 98 on Feb. 26, 2021.
She was reunited in heaven with her husband Leo, son Larry, and grandson Mike.
She is survived by three daughters, Barbara Branske, Suzie Barron and Debbie Gasaway, along with nine grandkids, 16 great-grandkids, and two great-great-grandkids.
She was born on Oct. 31, 1922 and raised by her mother Mildred Stanley in Youngstown, Ohio, where she met and married her husband Leo. They moved their family to Fontana in 1952, where she was a homemaker and raised their children.
She will be greatly missed but she left us with a lifetime of beautiful memories.
Service is scheduled for April 6 at Ingold Funeral Chapel, 8277 Juniper Avenue, Fontana at 11 a.m., followed by internment at Hillside Cemetery, 1540 Alessandro Road, Redlands at 1 p.m.
