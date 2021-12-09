Edward Joseph Smith, age 44, was born Aug. 2, 1977 and stepped into heaven Nov. 17, 2021.
Edward was known as Eddie Bass to many of his friends. To his family he was Eddie.
He was born in San Bernardino and raised in Fontana. He went to North Tamarind Elementary School, where he also played for a soccer team. He attended Alder Middle School and he graduated from Fontana High School in 1995. During his younger years he liked to ride skateboards, his bike, and building things like his club house. If you ever saw the TV show “MacGyver,” well that was Eddie. He enjoyed jumping off of buildings, building ramps, and building security systems for his tree house (club house). Family and cousins would meet Ed’s early electrical skills when they had to be initiated into the club house by feeling the shock of a 9-volt or 6-volt battery. While in high school, Eddie had a strong focus in electronics and stage design. He would assist in building sets for school plays and musical performances.
Eddie’s work career consisted of customer service, custodian, carpentry, electrical, guitar repair, HVAC and companies such as Toyota. Eddie played in multiple bands during his life. He even played in a band that had the opportunity to travel and play in Poland.
Eddie worked for the Fontana Unified School District for more than 16 years, where he took pride in his work from small tasks to large ones.
Eddie would also buy, collect and repair guitars. He would sell them online to collectors and fellow musicians. He would love to show the newest guitar to neighbors and anyone else around. He really appreciated the process and the final presentation of the guitars when they were repaired, polished and brought back to life.
As he enjoyed and loved many things, the thing that he loved the most was music. He started playing bass guitar in high school and continued to play guitar and bass throughout his life. He was even in the process of starting up a new band. Eddie bought a beautiful house in Crestline, where he passed away. Eddie could be as wild as the music he listened to and played at top volume. He was honest as he knew that sometimes he wasn’t the most innocent of people, but many times his kindness and charity would show and it couldn’t be denied that he had a big heart. His kindness would sometimes go unknown for a long time as he would not care to be recognized for it. Ed wasn’t always an angel here on earth, but he is now an angel in heaven forever.
Edward Joseph Smith will be remembered and will live on through his family; his mother Juanita D. Rojas, his two sisters, Clara S. Saavedra and Laura Y. Bennett, his brother Samuel S. Velez, nephews Jake, Nathan, and Zachary, and two nieces, Erica and Leann.
Services for Edward will be held Friday, Dec. 17, 2021.
For service information or donation information, please text or call (909) 766-4545.
Commented