(May 28, 1927-May 4, 2023)
On May 4, 2023, our father, Edward “Eddie” Rodriguez Cruz, passed from this life to the next.
Eddie lived a life full of laughter, family, good work, and loving relationships with his wife of 59 years, Rachel, his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. His progeny have become educators, legal professionals, scientists, soldiers, mothers and fathers, and a bunch of good, hard-working students.
Edward “Eddie” Cruz was born in Hanford, California in 1927. At a very young age he helped his mother Crescencia Rodriguez Bañuelos and father Jose Cruz run their boarding house in Hanford and later help with his mother’s bar and restaurant in East Los Angeles. Eddie graduated from Roosevelt High School and attended L.A. Trade Tech College. In 1963, Eddie met our mother, Rachel Lina Tavarez, at the Alhambra unemployment office, where he quickly made a date with her for coffee and donuts. They were soon married and were together for 59 years.
Eddie was funny, talented (he could build anything), adventurous, and empathetic. He was also a proud union man, a Kaiser Steel fabricator and leadman, a fearless salt-water fisherman, an Army veteran, and loved road trips and cooking.
He knew everything — all at once, all the time — and was uncannily observant and insightful about the people around him. Eddie built great things both at home and in this country; San Francisco's TransAmerica building is but one of them.
He was also an amazing gardener who could grow anything. The family house in Fontana is filled with little curly ironworks that he crafted by hand and a multitude of fruit trees and flowers that have thrived under his loving care.
Eddie was a great storyteller and taught us all to work hard and take pride in what we did. We will all miss him tremendously. He was 96 years old and lived a life of great work and contentment.
Our father is survived by his wife of 59 years, Rachel Lina Cruz; his children, Cindy, Katrina, and Anthony; his grandchildren, Justine Perez, George Perez, Jesse Gonzales, Jasmine Gonzales, and Gabriela Cruz; plus seven great-grandchildren, Delilah, Audrey, Giselle, Reyleen, Reymundo Jr., Marcus, and Raylah. He is also survived by his youngest brother Albert Martinez of Los Angeles.
He is preceded in death by his son, Edward Robert Cruz, Jr., his brothers Alfred Cruz, Jesus “Chuy” Cruz, and Mike Lopez, and our abuelos Crescencia Bañuelos and Jose Cruz.
A celebration of life service will be in Fontana in July, date to be determined.
