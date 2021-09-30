Eldon Smith was born in Tulare, CA to Lynn and Juanita Smith as the third of four sons and was raised in the Los Angles area.
Eldon enlisted for four yrs in the U.S. Navy at the young age of 17 then served as a police officer for 19 yrs with the City of Vernon P.D.
He met the love of his life, Juanita Peralta, in the early 1970s, sharing the love of bowling and a deep faith in their Lord and Savior. They married in 1974 and Eldon gained two (step) children, John Medrano and Patti Hartman. Eldon deeply loved his family, which grew to include six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He loved to stay active on the golf course or tinkering in his garage as the family handyman. He also volunteered for The Gideons International, Fontana Chapter, sharing the word of Christ with local high school students.
Eldon will be incredibly missed by the people that knew him best. His contagious laughter and unwavering faith in Jesus Christ was, and will remain a pillar in the family.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his stepfather and three brothers. Surviving family members include his loving wife, Juanita Peralta Smith of Bloomington; sons Eldon L. Smith of OK and John Medrano (Lisa) of Fontana; his daughter, Patti Hartman (Thomas) of Round Rock, TX; three grandchildren in TX, one in Denver, CO; and two in Fontana; and six great-grandchildren in TX and one in Fontana.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to Fontana Gideons International, PO Box 484, Fontana, CA, 92334, in memory of Eldon.
