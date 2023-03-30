Elia Gálvez was a Fontana resident for more than 35 years.
She was born on July 30, 1940 and passed away on Saturday, March 25, 2023, due to natural causes.
Mrs. Gálvez had no children, yet she leaves behind five living sisters and one brother, also residents of Fontana and Rancho Cucamonga..
Though Mrs. Gálvez was not able nor blessed to experience what a woman feels to be a mother, Elia considered every born child her seven sisters had as if they were her own children. She was a loving, caring kind hearted woman who demonstrated all the true compassion held in her heart for every niece and nephew.
Elia Gálvez will be missed by everyone in her family but most of all, not only did we lose an aunt we lost a second mother to the Gálvez nephew and nieces. May she rest in peace.
Also, our family would like to announce that if anyone would like to help our family financially, they may do so.
My aunt was not married and her first husband passed years ago.
She was living with a man who after more than 35 years he just decided to leave her, taking everything he had in her home, making my aunt to fend for herself. Her neighbors were helping her, but her depression became so unbearable that she stopped eating, losing her motivation to continue living.
He left her alone with very little funds. Our family is requesting help. If any in the community can help the family for funeral services, we appreciate it and thank you. God bless.
Rosie Patino, (619) 635-6654
