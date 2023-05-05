Elia Galvez, a resident of Fontana, passed away at the age of 82 on March 25, 2023 in Redlands, California.
Elia was born in Jalisco, Mexico on June 30, 1940. She was born to father, Salvador Galvez and mother, Martina Galvez. Her siblings included Jesus Galvez, Rosa Evelia Villegas, Guadalupe Ramirez, Gloria Galvez, Josefina Garcia and Eva Plasencia.
Elia was a kitchen assistant in the city of Rancho Cucamonga at a senior center for eight years.
Elia loved her family and had many nieces and nephews that she loved very much.
Elia is predeceased by her sister, Sofia Plasencia, brother, Luis Humberto Galvez and her parents, Salvador and Martina Galvez. They will all be missed dearly.
