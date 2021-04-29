Elidia Caamano was born and raised in Tijuana, Mexico on Dec. 24, 1956. She was born a twin sharing Lucila Meza Lopez her mother’s womb, with her sister Olivia Ramos.
Elidia as a child enjoyed the beaches and playing with her four siblings Amado, Alejandro, Hilda and Olivia. In school she played basketball and volleyball. She migrated to the U.S. in Los Angeles in the 1970s. There she worked as a waitress, where she met the love of her life, husband Carlos Caamano on March 25, 1977. Dating Carlos, she enjoyed disco dancing and having romantic nights in Los Angeles. She took in and loved her stepchildren Juan Carlos and Brenda. In 1978, Elidia had her first child, a baby boy named Carlos Rene Caamano, who brought her so much joy. In 1980, Elidia had her second baby boy named Cesar Caamano and in 1985, Elidia had her first baby girl named Rebecca Elidia Caamano. The five lived in Los Angeles apartments with family, aunts, uncles and cousins. In 1987, the five moved to Bloomington and Elidia had her last child, a baby boy named Daniel Carlos Caamano, and they were the six.
Elidia was greatly involved in her family’s lives, taking them to school, practices and church. Elidia worked at Frito Lay in Rancho Cucamonga for 17 years providing for her family. She was greatly involved in the things of God, being a part of the church worship and the dance team. Elidia enjoyed church very much, making lifelong friends like Eva, Silvia and Gloria. Elidia was blessed with 11 grandchildren, starting in order with her first Joshua, Arianna, Azalea, Alexis, Abagail, Dezmend, Jubilee, Annalee, Alyssa, Kal-El and the newest addition to her legacy Saylor Elianna. Elidia enjoyed having her family around her. She traveled to New Mexico, Texas, Louisiana and Mexico, visiting family and friends. She resided in Fontana with her husband and enjoyed countless dinner dates and beach walks. During her final days, Elidia felt loved by all her family and friends that cared for her. She would always say that she felt God’s arm around her and comforting her every second. Elidia peacefully passed away April 20, 2021 at the side of her loved ones. Her legacy will forever live on through her wonderful family she was blessed with. She now resides at the glory of God in Heaven, and will watch over her family. On April 25, 2021 her granddaughter was born, Saylor Elianna, her family’s little gift from God.
