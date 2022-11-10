Eloise Norman was born on Feb. 8, 1952 in Forest, Mississippi to Alfonzo and Ezell Norman. She lived in Mississippi until 1955, when the family decided to move to Palm Springs, CA and in 1956, they moved to Banning, CA.
Eloise graduated from Banning High School in 1970 and she moved to Fullerton to attend Cal State Fullerton. She graduated from Cal State Fullerton in 1974 with her Bachelor's Degree. She then began her career with Allstate Insurance as an underwriter. She transitioned from Allstate to work for several different companies as a Distribution Manager, until she retired in 2018.
Eloise was loyal to all who knew her and she was also a protector to those close to her. She was a majorette in high school and active in school organizations and activities. She loved gardening in the backyard of her home and created a beautiful landscape at her home in Fontana. She enjoyed sewing, decorating and hosting gatherings with family and friends. Eloise was a wonderful mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend and she will be truly missed.
Eloise was preceded in death by her parents, Alfonzo and Ezell Norman.
Eloise leaves to cherish her memory, her son Darius Williams of Chino Hills; two sisters, Dorothy Howard of Banning and Gloria Norman of Ontario; one brother, Larry Norman (and his wife Victoria Norman) of Las Vegas, NV; and a host of cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.
Eloise passed away on Oct. 14. Her memorial service is scheduled for Nov. 19.
