It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of long time resident of Fontana, Elsie Dolores Pompura at the age of 87. She passed away peacefully with family by her side on Aug. 8, 2022.
She was married to Michael Pompura, who preceded her in death in 2014. Over the years, Elsie has worked as a telephone operator, worked with children at West Randall Elementary School as well as at Weekday Nursery School. However, her most meaningful job over the years was being a mother and a Grammie.
Elsie lived life to the fullest through many simple pleasures. She left a mark on many people's hearts by always showing her love, kindness and always being there to listen.
She is survived by her four wonderful children — Julie Masters, Vickie Pompura, Mike Pompura and Stephanie Rusich; nine grandchildren — Trevor Masters, Mandi Pompura-Beeman, Tiffany Olson, Taylor Lomuscio, Saige Pompura, Mikayla Pompura, Carson Rusich, Presley Rusich and Michael Joseph Pompura Jr.; and four great-grandchildren — Trevor Andrew Masters, Emma Masters, Brecken Beeman and Zoey Lomuscio.
Memorial service will be held on Sunday, Aug. 14 at 2 p.m. at Ingold Funeral Chapel, located at 8277 Juniper Avenue, Fontana. Graveside services will be held privately for immediate family at a later date.
