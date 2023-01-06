Ernest (Ernie) Carlson, age 90, a lifetime resident of Fontana, passed away peacefully at home on Dec. 19, 2022 in Bloomington.
Ernie was born Nov. 30, 1932, the fourth of five children to Ernest and Maria Carlson, in their home in Fontana.
Ernie graduated from Chaffey High School and then enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He served from 1951-1955, during the Korean War.
Ernie married Joanne in 1960 and together had five children. They were married for 41 years before her passing in 2002. Through the years, many road trips and vacations were enjoyed as a family.
He was part owner to C & J Auto Parts and Machine Shop on Sierra Avenue in Fontana for more than 30 years before the business closed and he retired.
Ernie enjoyed spending his time at the Fontana Fire Museum, going to the casinos, day trips, vacationing and having lunch with friends and family.
He was always there for his family and friends; everyone could always depend on him.
He is preceded in death by his parents Ernest and Maria; siblings Ray, Curtis and Jean; his wife Joanne; son Rick; and grandchildren Joey and Stephanie.
He is survived by his children, Pam (Rick) Spaich, Sheree Carlson, Cathy (Mike) McCarthy, Steve (Debby) Carlson; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; his sister, Florence Blackwell; many nieces, nephews, cousins and lots of friends.
Please join us in honoring his memory. Services will be at Green Acres Mortuary and Cemetery, 11715 Cedar Avenue in Bloomington. Visitation will be Monday, Jan. 9 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., and service will be Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 10 a.m.
Commented