6/17/1944 – 1/17/2021
Ernest “Ernie” Robert Flores died on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021 at age 76.
He was born June 17, 1944 in San Bernardino.
He is survived by his son Ernest “Mijo” R. Flores and daughters Susie Flores of Redlands/San Bernardino and MaryHelen (Danny) Garcia of San Bernardino; four grandchildren, Daniel “DJ” Flores, Annamarie Flores, Daniel and Darren Garcia; two great-grandchildren, Trinia and Cashay; brothers Ben Flores of San Bernardino and Juan Flores of San Bernardino; and sisters Sylvia (Richard) Payan of Rialto and Delia Hernandez of Colton.
He was preceded in death by his beloved mom Helen Almendarez Flores of San Bernardino and father Gonsalo “Ben” Flores of Montclair; and brothers Edward “Eddie” Flores and Danny Flores of San Bernardino.
He attended Rialto Elementary, Rialto Junior High, Eisenhower High School and graduated from San Bernardino High School in 1962. He also attended San Bernardino Valley College.
He worked at many places since he was a teenager, including: an artist for Jack Brown (Stater Bros.), Rialto Publishing, Kaiser Steel, Arrowhead Waters. He retired from the city of Colton.
He was always a hard worker. He had strong faith in God. He loved working on his “Ranchito Flores” since 1980. He made it a safe place for all friends and family to enjoy. He held horseshoe tournaments in the 1980s and ‘90s. He helped many people and sponsored fundraisers for various causes and many team parties for his grandsons’ teams. He was a volunteer softball coach for Rialto Girls Softball during the ‘80s (teams: Rippers, Wild Bunch).
He always kept his yard immaculate. He loved to spend time with friends and family. He hosted many Super Bowl and Easter gatherings as well as an “Oldie but Goodie” party in 2019 for all his friends from childhood to current. He also liked to travel, go camping and fishing. He always dressed nice even when he was fighting cancer and going to daily radiation or chemotherapy.
He will be deeply missed.
Funeral services will be at St. Bernadine’s Church, 531 N. F Street in San Bernardino at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 20, followed by burial services at 11 a.m. at Mt. View Cemetery, 570 E. Highland Avenue, San Bernardino.
