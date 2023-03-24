Esther Aguilar Martinez passed away at the age of 86 on Feb. 27, 2023 in San Bernardino.
Esther was born on May 27, 1936 in San Bernardino to parents Salvador R. Aguilar and Rita Aguilar. Esther grew up with siblings Salvador, Lydia, Arthur, Reyes, Earl, Robert, Raul, Elsie, Molly, Mary, Eloise and Lupe. Esther attended school in the Inland Empire as she grew over the years, she attended and graduated from Chaffey High School.
Esther eventually met the love of her life, Joe O. Martinez. They shared 62 years of marriage. They went on to have children of their own: Joe A. Martinez, Sandra R. Lozano and Michael Martinez Sr.
Esther had four grandchildren, Monica, Anna, Alfred Jr., and Michael II, and great-grandchildren, Aiden, Kayleigh, Liam, Sophia, Emily, Michael III, Maddox and Everly.
Esther retired from her long-time family-owned business, Fontana Rubbish Incorporated.
She liked watching her novelas and black and white 1950s movies. She loved going to Las Vegas with her husband and the rest of the family. Family traditions she loved to follow were the yearly trips to Solvang with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Esther loved to get together with friends and family for birthdays and holidays. She would frequent San Manuel Casino with her sister, rain or sunshine. Esther loved her grandchildren dearly. Her family can recall her grandchildren showing her how to use the iPad for casino games.
Esther is predeceased by her parents, Salvador and Rita Aguilar, her husband, Joe O. Martinez, her brother, Reyes Aguilar and her son-in-law, Alfred J. Lozano Sr., Earl, Robert, Raul, Elsie, Molly, Eloise and Lupe.
In Esther’s memory we would like to invite everyone to make charitable contributions to St. John XXIII Catholic Church, St. Jude, any organizations to assist our veterans, Relay for Life and any other organizations that could help change somebody’s life. Esther, your family will love you forever.
