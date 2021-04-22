Esther Leona Taggart died Thursday, March 25, 2021. She was 95 years old. She was at home, the cause of death was heart failure.
Esther has been a resident of Fontana for 55 years. She loved her family and friends, square dancing, shopping, and growing fruit and other plants. She was a waitress for many years and an Avon representative.
Esther is survived by her son Arthur of Ohio, and two daughters, Peggie of Fontana and Patti of Apple Valley. Other survivors include seven grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren.
Esther was always strong and hard working. She crocheted, sewed and embroidered beautifully.
One of her mottos was, "Just show up." She always tried to keep her family together. We all will miss her funny little sayings and her happy personality. We all love her very much. Now she's with Dad, Sis and Saylor in heaven.
Visitation is scheduled for Monday April 26 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. At 5 p.m., Pastor Bill with his wife Margaret will be speaking.
Funeral service was scheduled on May 3 at 1:30 p.m. at Riverside National Cemetery.
Commented