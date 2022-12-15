Eva C Garcia passed away on Nov. 27, 2022 in Fontana.
Eva was born on May 8, 1943 in Mesillas, Zacatecas, Mexico.
She lived in Mexico until she got married in 1959 in Jalisco, Mexico at the age of 15 to Telesforo Garcia. They then moved to the United States. Telesforo and Eva shared 61 years of marriage. Together they had eight children: Telesforo Jr., Arturo, Fernando, David, Ismael, Daniel, Ruben and Sandra, who was not only the baby of the family but the only daughter. Eva was an excellent wife to her husband and they remained married until Telesforo passed away in November 2012.
Eva was a housewife but her family prefers the title of “Super Mom” as she was extremely committed to her family and their wellbeing. To Eva, family always came first and as her family grew bigger with the addition of 16 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren, her family took on her example. She was and is still very much loved by her whole family and they are grateful for all she has done for the family over the years.
Eva can be described as a dedicated Catholic. She prayed daily and had strong faith. She will be missed during the holidays as she brought the spirit to all holidays. Her neighbors will miss her presence as well as her family whenever they visit Eva’s home with her memories still lingering in the knickknacks and fine China she collected. She also raised three generations in her Fontana home.
Services for Eva will be held at Ingold Funeral and Cremation at 8277 Juniper Avenue, Fontana on Dec. 19. Eva will be laid to rest at Green Acres Memorial Park, 11715 Cedar Avenue in Bloomington. A reception will follow from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Ayala Park Community Center at 17911 Marygold Avenue, Bloomington.
Eva’s family will always keep her smile and memories in their hearts.
