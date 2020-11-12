Florence Katherine Anderson, a resident of Fontana for 65 years, passed away on Oct. 22, 2020 at Sterling Inn Commons in Victorville.
Florence was born in Chicago, IL to Thomas and Joshepine Wojtowicz. She moved to Riverside, in 1947, where she met and married William C. (Bill) Anderson. They made their home in Fontana for 48 years until Bill passed away in 1996. Florence eventually moved to Hesperia in 2017, to be closer to her daughter, Gloria.
She is survived by her daughter, Gloria Demmer (Mike) of Hesperia; grandchildren, David Carlson (Dawna) of Alta Loma, Katie Demmer of Hesperia, Jared Anderson of Yucca Valley, Jessica Anderson of Escondido and son, Barry Anderson of Fontana; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Wanda Tarsitano, and brothers Henry Wojtowicz and Louie Wojtowicz.
Florence and Bill enjoyed traveling, and made many car trips across the United States and Canada. They especially loved to take cruises with family and friends. Florence created many special scrapbooks of the their traveling adventures. She loved to sew and garden and play Bingo. She especially enjoyed going to see Gary Puckett and the Union Gap perform. Over the last 25 years, Florence and her daughter, Gloria, attended more than 50 different concerts in California, Nevada and Arizona. Florence enjoyed social gatherings and was also known for making the best homemade tacos, a real treat to family and friends. She was a member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Fontana for many years.
Florence will be laid to rest at Riverside National Cemetery in Riverside during a private family gathering. Memorial gifts in Florence's memory can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or a charity of your choice.
Sunset Hills Memorial Park and Mortuary, 24000 Waalew Road, Apple Valley, are attending to the arrangements.
