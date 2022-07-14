Francesca (Frances) Finazzo, 84, of Fontana passed away on June 17, 2022 in San Bernardino.
She was born to Rosaria and Salvatore Bica Sr. on Nov. 14, 1937 in Detroit, Michigan. Frances was loved by her parents and brother Salvatore Bica Jr.
Frances married her wonderful husband Francesco (Frank) Finazzo and together they celebrated 62 years of marriage.
Frances was blessed to have four children, one son-in-law, and two daughters-in-law: Paul Frank Finazzo, Mary Ann Beckham (Wayne), John Joseph Finazzo (Lorna), and James Thomas Finazzo (Tammy).
Frances was an educated woman, attending Colton High School and studying nursing at San Bernardino Valley College to obtain her associates degree. This would lead her to being a registered nurse for 25 years.
When she wasn’t working or taking care of her children, she made it a point to be a member of the Sons and Daughters of Italy. She would also be a faithful member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Fontana.
She is preceded by her parents: Rosaria and Salvatore, brother: Salvatore Jr., and sons: John and James.
Frances was loved by so many; she leaves behind her husband, children, and their spouses, and six grandchildren. She will truly be missed and forever remain in our hearts.
