Born 12/30/1942 in Illinois, Frank spent most of his upbringing in Fontana, attending St. Joseph’s Catholic School, then Fontana High School, graduating in 1960. Frank worked for Kaiser Steel for 23 years and the City of Fontana for 20 more. He served in the Air Force and did a tour in Vietnam. He was a proud veteran.
Frank married the love of his life Barbara in 1986. They raised eight wonderful children, Stephanie McKinley, Andrew Horzen, Amanda Ainsworth (Chris), ZoAnne Horzen, Jonathan Horzen, Matthew Horzen, Sara Horzen and Christopher Horzen. He had 13 grandchildren.
Frank’s wonderful laugh and smile will be missed by all who loved and knew him. He was the best husband and father a family could ask for.
He passed away on 9/11/2020. He is laid to rest at Riverside National Cemetery.
