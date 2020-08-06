Pastor Frank Zamora was born Dec. 4, 1957 in San Luis Rio Colorado, Sonora Mexico to his parents Sara Ruiz Zamora and Vicente Zamora.
He went home to Heaven rejoicing on July 9, 2020 at Loma Linda Hospital, Loma Linda.
He is survived by his beloved love of his life Gloria Zamora; his children, Gabriella “Gabby” Sierra and Frank “Frankie” Zamora and their respective spouses Frank Sierra and Valerie Zamora. He has five grandchildren, Anthony Sierra, Nicolas Sierra, Alyssa Zamora, Kylie Zamora, and Amalie Zamora. He is also survived by his brother Vicente Zamora and sisters Maria del Carmen Dumadag and Griselda Arenas. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Blanca Ramirez and Norma Zamora. He is also survived by his constant companion, Buddy and partner-in-crime his mother-in-law Socorro Lopez. He is also survived by numerous brother-in-laws and sister-in-laws, nephews and nieces, cousins and his family in Christ.
Frank immigrated to the United States as a young teen with his sister Norma Ramirez. He finished his schooling in Los Angeles. In his younger years he worked for the County of Los Angeles and various other employers. Frank established his own business as a tool sharpener as “The Barber Doctor.”
During his business years, our Lord and Savior called him into ministry. He pastored churches starting in Santa Ana, California, San Antonio, Texas, Whittier, California, and two churches in Fontana. Frank was an evangelist to all of us, he evangelized in Catalina Island, California, the Streets of Los Angeles, the Streets of San Bernardino and mentoring in men’s homes. He was a missionary here in the United States, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Africa, Mexico and the Dominican Republic.
Frank loved being on the streets witnessing and started this in his early years as a Christian. He has a few people that have sent in condolences that he helped save from the streets 25+ years ago. His wife Gloria received a card from his nurses at Loma Linda Hospital stating that he was witnessing to the nurses and staff while very ill with COVID-19, before he was put on the respirator; now that is truly a man of God!
