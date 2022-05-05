Frederick Joseph Maurer, age 87, passed away Monday, April 2, 2022 at Loma Linda University Medical Center.
Fred was born May 13, 1934 in Mount Clemens, Michigan to his parents, Robert Daniel Maurer and Teresa Mariom Alore. Brother to Robert Maurer and William Maurer.
Fred enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1954. He served for two years before being honorably discharged.
Before moving to California, Fred met Agnes Lea Allor, whom he married in 1955.
Fred and Agnes eventually moved to California, where they raised their children, James, Daniel, Andrew and Peggy. Fred then gained the title of “grandpa” by the addition of his five grandchildren. His family tree got even bigger when the family welcomed his seven great-grandchildren.
Fred can be remembered not only by his family but the research and hard work that went into his own genealogy. Fred published his family genealogy which can be found at some San Bernardino County libraries. His family can also remember Fred from his DIY projects which included wood work. One of his more notable works was the shelving he made for Agnes’ ceramics. Fred’s son, James, can recall his father, Fred, back in Michigan spending his time doing one of his favorite activities, fishing in the lakes. As a lucky angler, Fred would always manage to catch a fish even when it seemed like the lakes and rivers were dry. His all-time favorite fish to catch and eat were trout.
Fred was a devout Catholic. He would regularly attend Saint Catherine Catholic Church and contributed to many charities.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, May 9 at St. Catherine of Sienna at 339 N Sycamore Avenue, Rialto from 10 a.m. to noon. Following the funeral mass, the burial will take place at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Cemetery located at 3510 E Washington Street, Colton, at 1:30 p.m. Please share a moment of silence in honor of our fallen veteran.
