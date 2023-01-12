Gabino Valencia Valencia passed away on Dec. 26, 2022 in Fontana at the age of 62.
Gabino was born in Colomotitan, Michoacan, Mexico on Nov. 1, 1960 to parents Ma Carmen Valencia Mendoza and Gabino Valencia Urdiales. Gabino grew up in Mexico with siblings Alma Rosa, Luis (Agapo), Cosme, Concepcion, Martha, Miguel, Juan, Carmen Cecilia and Carlos Cristobal.
Gabino later moved to the United States with his wife, Petra Valencia, in which he shared 40 years of a beautiful marriage. Together they had two children, Juan Carlos Valencia and Maritsa Blanco, and one grandchild.
Gabino worked for Condon Johnson and Associates for more than 20 years as a general laborer. He loved spending time with his family, enjoyed cooking, making people laugh and hanging out with his grandson. He loved to travel and eat. He also loved all animals and would always feed stray animals.
Gabino was a devoted Jehovah’s Witness member with strong faith.
Gabino is predeceased by his mother, Ma Carmen Valencia Mendoza, and his brother, Carlos Cristobal Valencia.
Services for Gabino will be held on Jan. 13 at Ingold Funeral and Cremation, located at 8277 Juniper Avenue, Fontana. Gabino will be laid to rest at Oakdale Memorial Park in Glendora following the visitation.
