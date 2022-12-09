Gary Dee Courtney passed away at the age of 60 in San Bernardino on Nov. 24, 2022.
Gary was born in San Bernardino on Jan. 24, 1962. Gary grew up with father, Melvin Orville Courtney, in San Bernardino County, where he lived his whole life.
Gary was very proud to go to daycare at Rialto Sunshine Home #2, he loved to call the school bus a limousine and was very fond of his instructor Rose Nicoles. Gary also went to Primrose School for Developed Mentally Disabled and Rehab Workshops Industrial support systems. He loved his patio where it was full of chimes that his father had made, and he also loved all the crafts he made which he had displayed all over his room.
Gary disliked bugs and Halloween but he loved Christmas. Some hobbies and interests: he loved camping, Native American pow wows, swimming, eating tuna of the sea, going on car rides, and pinwheels. He was fascinated by the moon. Melvin remembers Gary looking up at the moon in amazement and trying to understand its existence and beauty. Everything was a treasure to Gary. He loved to collect anything he would come across, including odd rocks and pebbles. Melvin would build birdhouses and place them around the backyard, where Gary would watch the birds all day. He also loved taking long walks to go get coke. Something to mention was that Gary had rituals, one of which was helping his dad set the table for 10 people when it was just Gary and Melvin who were going to eat dinner. One of his preferred utensils at meal time were spoons. Anytime he would help set the table for his father or others, he made sure everyone got a spoon and insisted they use it throughout their meal, even when the type of meal required a fork.
Gary is survived by his father Melvin Orville Courtney, his cousins Julian and Shelly Diaz, his aunts Helen Wensel and Thelma McCabe, and his uncle Roy Courtney.
Services for Gary Dee Courtney will be held at Ingold Funeral and Cremation on Dec. 14 at 8277 Juniper Avenue, Fontana from 1 to 5 p.m. Gary will be laid to rest at Riverside National Cemetery.
Melvin and the family will miss Gary very much and never forget the love and joy he brought into everyone’s life.
Commented