Gilbert J Delahoussaye Jr. was born in New Iberia, Louisiana on Nov. 25, 1934 and entered to rest on Aug. 2, 2021 in Fontana at 86 years old.
He is predeceased by his parents, Gilbert Delahoussaye Sr. and Lucind Lumbard. He is also predeceased by his brothers, Woodrow Del and Terry; as well as his stepmother, Mary Del and his grandson, Ken Ray.
Gilbert was blessed with four children: Gail and her husband, Anthony Rose; Craig and his wife, Chantal Delahoussaye; Sybil Delahoussaye; and Kim and her husband, Rene Delahoussaye-Hall. Gilbert was also blessed with nine grandchildren and their significant others: Jeremy and Melisa Carnes, Justin and Sharmean Carnes, Jasmin and Jesse Acevedo, Shelby Hall, Mia Delahoussaye, Austin Delahoussaye, Cameron Delahoussaye, Aubree Delahoussaye, and surviving wife of Ken Ray Delahoussaye, Cherelle. Gilbert was a great grandfather of nine great grandchildren and was a sibling of six children including: Beatrice and her husband, Poochie Livingston; Dorthy D. Antionne; Monty Delahoussaye; Ricky Delahoussaye; Diedra and her husband, Wendell Chambers; and Charmaine Delahoussaye, also known as “Chili Pepper.”
Gilbert went to school at Jonas Henderson High school in New Iberia, Louisiana and served in the United States Army for four years in the late 1950s. Gilbert was a manager for Pep Boys for 20 years before his work as a custodian for Kaiser Cadallac Hospital, which he did for 15 years. Gilbert was a proud member of many clubs such as The Masters Golf Association, Cosmopolitan Golf Association, and Western State Golf Association. He was a loving father, grandfather, and great grandfather who happily watched the milestones as they all grew up.
There will be services held Aug. 21 in New Iberia, Louisiana at St. Edwards Catholic Cemetery for Gilbert.
