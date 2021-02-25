Gilbert Heck, 82, formerly of Morrowville, died Jan. 31, 2021 at home in Fontana.
He was born on March 13, 1938 to Gilbert B. and Eleanor M. (Walters) Heck.
He graduated from Morrowville Rural High School in 1957. He served four years in the U.S. Navy, stationed in San Diego.
On June 20, 1964, he was united in marriage to Roselyn Cobb in Reno, Nevada, and to this union two children were born, Tracy and Gilbert (Bert) Jr.
He was a steelworker with 19 years of service with Kaiser Steel and 15 years with California Steel. He was a member of the Fontana American Legion Post 772 and a former member of the Fontana Elks Lodge 2013.
Gilbert loved to go deer and elk hunting. He also loved to plant tomatoes every year, which he always shared with friends and neighbors.
He was preceded in death by his parents Gilbert and Eleanor Heck, brother Jimmy and sister Wanda Miller and her husband Arthur.
He is survived by his wife Roselyn; daughter Tracy Nunn and husband David of Temecula, CA; his son Gilbert (Bert) Jr and wife Reina of Nuevo, CA; granddaughter Lexy Angulo of Nuevo; sister Eleanor Rogge and husband Floyd of Greenleaf, KS; brothers Willis and wife Jan of Newton, KS; Marvin of Washington, KS and Dennis of Fremont, NE; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no services at this time. Interment will be at the Riverside National Cemetery, Riverside.
