On Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, Gilbert or Gil as he was known, passed away peacefully after a multi-year battle with Alzheimer’s.
Gilbert’s life began on Jan 13, 1941 in Texas as the only child to Jesse and Frances (Miller) McIntyre. The young family relocated to Southern California in 1942. Gilbert enjoyed the variety of activities, food and peoples that SoCal had to offer.
After settling into the Paramount/Downey area he attended the local schools including Paramount High School, where he graduated in 1958.
He went to Compton College, was active in Trinity Bible Church teaching Sunday school and singing in the church choir. It was at this time he met his first wife, Janet. They were married for 22 years and they had three children, Christine, Gilbert Jr. and Charron.
Gilbert enjoyed spending time mentoring both the Boy Scouts and Girls Scouts for many years. He also spent time as a Reserve Ontario Police Officer in his younger days.
After having a variety of jobs, he found his place in the aerospace industry. Working in the aerospace industry throughout the Greater Los Angeles area brought him great joy and pride, especially when he was part of the teams working on the Space Shuttle.
Gilbert’s love of the outdoors knew many varied pursuits including hunting, fishing, camping, golf, and scuba diving. He enjoyed being able to share his passions with his children, grandchildren and beyond. It was at this time that he met and married his second wife, Colleen.
Later in life, Gil spent less energy on his outdoor interests and his focus shifted as he devoted much of his time reading and studying the Bible. He enjoyed being an active part of Revival Church in Menifee and then Hillside Community Church in Rancho Cucamonga when he moved back to the area to live with family after the death of his 2nd wife.
Gilbert is survived by his daughters, Christine (Robert) Herbert in Rialto and Charron (Art) Rodriguez in Rancho Cucamonga, along with six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. In addition he has two stepdaughters, Penny and Darlene, and three step-grandchildren in the Quail Valley area. In addition, Gilbert remained close with his long time friend of 64 years and first wife Janet Boudreau. Gilbert was preceded in death by second wife Colleen McIntyre, son Gilbert McIntyre Jr. and a great-grandchild.
Services will be on Sept. 14 at 11 a.m. at Draper Mortuary, 811 N. Mountain Avenue, Ontario, CA.
