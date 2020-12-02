Gilbert Viveros Urbano, 94, of Fontana passed away on Nov. 24, 2020 in Fontana.
He was born Aug. 24, 1926 in Ventura, California to Elisa and Vincente Urbano.
Gilbert met and married the love of his life, Rose Urbano. Together they shared 62 wonderful years of marriage until her tragic passing on Feb. 7, 2009. Together, they had two beautiful children: Gary Urbano and Karen Clayburn.
Gilbert was an employee of Kaiser Steel, where he worked for 35 years. During this time, he earned his four diamonds to his pin from Kaiser, each diamond representing a landmark of his career.
Gilbert loved helping children in the local Little League, and managed the Sox, Knights of Columbus, and the Cubs. Later on, his son would start to coach the teams, and he would be by his side to help.
Gilbert was a car enthusiast, enjoying working on classical vintage cars. As he worked on the vehicles, he would teach his children maintenance and car care. He would eventually help his son, Gary, prepare his Mustang vehicles for car shows, always there to lend a hand in polishing.
He loved to garden and maintain his lawn, growing beautiful roses and proudly displaying an avocado tree. He would frequently be seen working on his yard, and whenever a passerby waved to him and he waved back, his children would inquire as to who that was. “I don’t know,” was always his answer.
A fond memory his family shares is when his grandson, Sammy, brought home a pine tree that Gilbert would proceed to plant and grow for him. During its growth, the tree would garner attention from many hummingbirds, and then Gilbert was struck with the realization of having to cut down the tree for Sammy to have for Christmas. Gilbert loved interacting with all four of his grandchildren.
Gilbert is predeceased in death by his wife, Rose Urbano, and his older brother, Frank Urbano, who passed in 1998. He is survived by his two children, Gary and Karen, as well as four grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Gilbert will truly be missed by his family, but are happy to know that he is reunited again with Rose, together again after 11 years and 9 months.
