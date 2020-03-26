Gina Teresa (Tumminello) Calkins passed away on Feb. 9, 2020 at her family home in Fontana.
She was born to Ben and Patricia Tumminello on May 23, 1963. Gina spent her childhood in Fontana, where she attended Fontana Junior and High Schools. After graduating, Gina went to nursing school and then worked in a couple of local doctor's offices. She was also a pharmacy tech for a number of years at Kaiser Permanente.
Before Gina became ill, she attended the Fontana Christian Center, where she taught the children’s Bible study class.
Gina is survived by her dad, Ben Tumminello, her son and daughter-in-law Doug and Kimber Calkins, her daughter Amanda (Mandy) Calkins, her sister and brother-in-law Michelle and Ron Anderson, and her nephew Kurtis Bealer and his girl Amanda Rodriquez.
Gina’s family would like to thank everyone at the Fontana Christian Center for all the love and generosity during this time of sorrow.
