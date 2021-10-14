Ginger Rushton, 71, passed away on Oct. 2, 2021. She was born in Bluefield, West Virginia on Jan. 23, 1950.
Ginger was 5 when she moved to Fontana. She made it her home, met her husband, and raised her children there.
Ginger was an amazing woman. She never met a stranger, she loved fiercely and laughed a lot. Disneyland was truly her happiest place on earth. She was rarely seen without her smile and eyelashes.
She was survived by her son Kelly Rushton with grandchild, Jesse; her daughter and son-in-law Shelby and Ed Limon with grandchildren, Garret and Madison; her three brothers, Warren Daniely, Michael Daniely, and Blane Daniely, and their children.
She was preceded by her husband Fred Rushton, her father and mother.
