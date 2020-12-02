Glen H. Sterling, 91, of Beaumont, CA, born on Nov. 1, 1929, in Lincoln, Nebraska, passed away on Nov. 13, 2020 at home, surrounded by family.
He was preceded by wife Mary Sterling of 51 years and survived by four loving children, Karen West, Bill Sterling, Mona Sterling and Mike Sterling. He was a grandfather of nine and great-grandfather of 13.
He retired from the Sun Telegram newspaper as production manager after 46 years, followed by employment at Enterprise Rent-A-Car.
Glen served in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged with three Purple Hearts, Korean Service Medal with five Bronze Stars, Republic of Korea President Unit Citation, and a United Nations Korea Medal.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Dec. 10, 2020 at St. Kateri Tekakwitha, 1234 Palm Avenue, Beaumont; masks required please. Followed by a reception at DeForge Community Park, Seneca Springs, Beaumont. Due to COVID-19, a military honor ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. on April 15, 2021 at Riverside National Cemetery, 22495 Van Buren Boulevard, Riverside.
