Glenda Lee Staggs, affectionately known as “The Old Troll”, a beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, and friend, passed away on April 12, 2023. She leaves behind a legacy of love, strength, and kindness that will forever be cherished by those who were fortunate enough to know her.
Glenda was born on Dec. 3, 1949 in Los Angeles County Hospital to her loving parents, Roberta and Jim. From an early age, Glenda possessed a zest for life and a radiant spirit that touched the hearts of everyone around her. She grew up in El Monte, Baldwin Park, and eventually settled in Fontana in the 1970s and was known for her warm smile, infectious laughter, and compassionate nature.
Glenda's intelligence and curiosity were matched only by her humility, as she always remained eager to learn from others and share her wisdom. She touched the lives of so many people, who looked to her for guidance.
Glenda's greatest joy in life came from her role as a devoted mother. Glenda’s children, BooBoo, Tami, Jami, Molly, and Holly were her pride and joy, and she showered them with love, guidance, and unwavering support. In addition to the love and wisdom she shared with her biological children, Glenda was a mother to many. If someone needed help, emotional or monetary, Glenda would always be there to help. She had an unwavering commitment to making a positive impact in the lives of others.
Glenda was actively involved in her children and grandchildren’s lives. She never missed a band gig, softball game, derby bout (or practice) or theatre performance. Glenda's kindness knew no bounds, and she was known for her willingness to lend a helping hand and offer words of encouragement to those in need.
Glenda's memory will forever live on in the hearts of her loved ones. She will be dearly missed by the hundreds of people she met and loved during her time on Earth. In honoring Glenda's vibrant spirit and the impact she had on our lives, let us remember her with joy and celebrate the beautiful person she was. Though our hearts ache with her loss, we take solace in the knowledge that Glenda's legacy of love and kindness will endure and inspire us all.
Rest in eternal peace, dear Glenda. You have touched our lives in ways that words cannot express, and your memory will forever be a guiding light in our lives.
A memorial service to celebrate Glenda Lee Staggs' life will be held in the form of “The Old Troll Bowl” at Summit Roller-Hockey Rink on Sunday, July 16 from 10 a.m. till 4 p.m. No flowers, the family kindly requests your presence.
