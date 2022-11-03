Glenn Joseph Schoen, 71, of Fontana passed away at his home on Oct. 22, 2022.
He was the youngest of five children born in Minneapolis, MN to Charles and Marie Schoen. A 1969 graduate of Patrick Henry High School in Minneapolis, he was known by classmates as a shy, kind, strong, handsome, and very well-liked young man. He loved playing pick-up baseball games and hanging out with his close friends. After high school, Glenn worked for Northrup King in Minneapolis, where he was a standout for his strong work ethic.
A couple years later, with the help of some mutual friends, he was reunited with former ‘69 Patrick Henry classmate and soon-to-be love of his life, Nancy Martinson. He followed her out to Fontana, where Glenn and Nancy married in September 1973 and had two children, a daughter and son.
Glenn was employed in the steel mill industry as a billet man at Tamco Steel (formerly known as Ameron), where he proved to be an “iron man” himself, having never once missed a day of work or having been late for more than 35 years, a distinction that can be claimed by very few in their working career.
Glenn lived simply and selflessly, always putting everyone else before himself and giving without asking for anything in return. He was a man of so much strength and so much fun — he was quite the jokester and loved to tease. Above all, he was a man with infinite love for family, friends, and animals. He worked double and even triple shifts to give his family a better life. When not working, he spent his time with his family, whether it was cheering his kids on at numerous school, community, and sporting events, working around the house or in his yard, or sitting for hours drinking coffee at the Iron Kettle with his father-in-law. Every year, Glenn and his family would make their annual trip back to Minnesota to visit with relatives.
Glenn also attended Resurrection Catholic Church and, together with his wife, were one of the most caring and compassionate couples one could ever have the pleasure of meeting — giving not only from their wallets, but even more importantly, they gave people their time. From an early age and throughout his life, it gave Glenn great joy to share his time with the elderly by helping where he could, even if it was to just sit and listen to their wisdom and stories.
In his later years, Glenn became a very proud Grandpa who supported, cheered, loved, (teased!), and shared his own wisdom with his four grandchildren. He will always be remembered as a fiercely devoted family man who loved unconditionally, worked hard for what he believed in, was silly and fun, and gave of himself always.
Glenn is survived by his children Lisa Norkunas of Fontana and John Schoen of Bloomington; siblings Carla Schrader of Portland, OR, Rosemary Siwek of Minneapolis, MN, Charles Schoen of Minneapolis, MN; and his four grandchildren, Kayla, Nathan, Ella, and Tyler.
He is preceded in death by “his girl” and wife of 49 years, Nancy Schoen, his parents Charles and Marie Schoen, and his twin sister, Gloria Schoen.
His family is comforted in knowing that his physical pain and the emotional heartache of losing his wife just 10 months ago has subsided and that he is in the loving embrace of God, his wife, and family and friends lost before him.
Services will be held on Sunday, Nov. 6 at Ingold Funeral Home, 8277 Juniper Avenue, Fontana from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Glenn be donated to the American Cancer Society.
