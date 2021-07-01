Dec. 28, 1921 - June 17, 2021
Beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Gloria passed away peacefully at her daughter’s home following a brief period with dementia.
She was the youngest of 12 children born in Gary, Indiana to Italian immigrants, Giovachino and Maddalena Velo. Early in her childhood, the family relocated to Highland Park, Illinois, where her mother ran a boarding house during the Great Depression.
In 1943, at age 21, Gloria and her parents relocated to Fontana, where she resided for more than 70 years. At that time, she became an employee of Kaiser Steel and a parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
During World War II, an Italian prisoner of war camp was established in San Bernardino, close to where CSU is now located. While visiting the camp, Gloria met her future husband, Ampelio Crestani. When the war ended, she traveled to Galzignano, Italy, a small town near Venice, where they married on Oct. 31, 1946. After a year, they returned to California and in 1949, they welcomed their daughter, Diana.
Gloria continued her employment with Kaiser Steel in payroll and data processing until 1962. She was particularly fond of the relationships she established while working and grateful for the opportunity Kaiser Steel gave her husband for employment through retirement.
Being from a large Italian family, Gloria greatly enjoyed time spent with family and friends gathering around meals and celebrations. She devoted her life to supporting her loved ones and providing a helping hand whenever needed. Gloria enjoyed fishing, camping, traveling, card playing, reading and quilting. Travel was a big part of her life, which included family visits to Italy and France, along with vacationing to other countries. Even after her husband passed in 2000, Gloria remained active in her lifestyle and would often be found making pasta, playing bingo or planning casino trips. In 2017, she moved to Sun Lakes to be closer to her daughter.
Gloria’s positive outlook and sense of humor sustained her throughout life and always made her a joy to be around. She is fondly remembered for her loving hospitality, devotion to family and friends, and the beautiful values she lived by. Her spirit lives on through the legacy she leaves and in the people she touched during her lifetime.
She is survived by her daughter, Diana Wee; three grandchildren, Jennifer Paugh, Jim Wee, and Steven Wee; and four great-grandchildren, Jacob Paugh, RJ Wee, Kainoa Wee, and Brody Wee.
Service was scheduled for July 16 at 10 a.m., with viewing beginning at 9 a.m. at Green Acres Memorial Chapel, Bloomington.
