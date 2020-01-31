Harold Henderson, 92, passed away on Jan. 24, 2020.
Harold was born in New Hampshire and came to California in 1953 to begin a 30-year career at Kaiser Steel in Fontana.
Harold proudly served his county in the Army as a military police officer in Korea. He had graduated from the University of Texas with a major in political science.
Harold married in 1955, and is survived by his wife, Guillermina, daughters, Gloria Henderson and Mary Dukleth, and son-in-law, Kurt Dukleth, all of Yucaipa. He is also survived by his brother, John Henderson and family, of New Hampshire.
A graveside service will be held at Green Acres in Bloomington on Friday, Feb. 7 at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Alzheimer’s organizations.
Commented